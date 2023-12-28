Disney Channel Co-stars Anneliese van der Pol & Johnno Wilson Engaged

Instagram

Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson play exes on TV, but in real life they are getting married!

Instagram

Wilson popped the question to his “Raven’s Home” co-star in front of the Christmas tree and shared the special moment on Instagram.

Instagram

In the carousel of photos, Johnno gets down on one knee to propose and van der Pol looks completely shocked and elated.

Anneliese also showed off her bling as she celebrated with a glass of bubbly.

Instagram

Wilson wrote, “Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real-life fiancé,” noting he proposed on December 23.

Anneliese and Johnno play exes Chelsea and Garrett in the “That’s So Raven” spinoff.

The couple started dating nearly four years ago, and recently reflected on how they met during an episode of Anneliese and Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast “Big Name B*tches.”

Johnno confessed he never watched van der Pol during her days on “That’s So Raven,” explaining, “which was good because then I was not as nervous to talk to her on set. And immediately, we just hit it off."