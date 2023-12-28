Scott Disick Spotted in St. Barts with Ex-Flame Chloe Bartoli

Getty Images

Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli might be rekindling their romance.

They were just spotted looking cozy on a beach vacay in St. Barts. See the pics here!

Sources tell TMZ they were spied dining at the same restaurant and are staying in the same luxury villa.

According to People, Scott and Chloe were first linked in 2006 while Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were on a break. They briefly dated again in 2015, and were spotted in the South of France together at the time.