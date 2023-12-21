Is Kelly Clarkson Ready to Date After Brandon Blackstock Divorce?

Getty Images

Over the past few years, Kelly Clarkson has been occupied with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but is she now ready to hit the dating scene?

On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she told guest Shannen Doherty, “I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”

Clarkson noted how “hard” it is to go through a divorce, explaining, “you thought you were going to spend forever with this person.”

For now, Kelly emphasized that she is "still in the stage of really enjoying me."

“I love me and I love spending time with me," Clarkson went on. "It’s really great. It feels powerful!"

When Shannen brought up how comforting dogs can be after a breakup, Kelly agreed, adding, “But ever since I’ve been separated, now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed. I think they would hate the next person who came in.”

Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in 2022, two years after calling it quits.