“Ferrari” star Adam Driver is a girl dad!

On Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Driver confirmed that he welcomed his second child with wife Joanne Tucker.

Adam revealed that their baby girl is “8 months.”

He joked, “I have an older son who is 6 and so she, now she's 8 months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck.”

In terms of sleep, Driver admitted that it was “not a lot.” He went on, “But I'm remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more. This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I'm more patient with her. I'm trying to enjoy it more."

According to Adam, his daughter “likes me more,” while his son “didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years."

Earlier this month, news broke about the arrival of Adam and Joanne’s bundle of joy.

Page Six reported that Driver announced the news during a rehearsal for “Saturday Night Live.”