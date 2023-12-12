Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker Welcome Baby #2 (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like “Ferrari” star Adam Driver is a dad again!

Page Six reports Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker have welcomed their second child.

According to the outlet, Driver announced the news during a rehearsal for “Saturday Night Live.”

While practicing his opening monologue, Adam said, “Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So, this year, I wish for Ambien!”

Driver hosted the show on December 9.

Earlier this year, Joanne was photographed with what appears to be a noticeable baby bump in New York City, in photos obtained by Page Six.

During their outing, Joanne wore a gray sweatshirt, brown puffer jacket, and black leggings.

The two are already the parents of a son born in 2017. His name is still unknown.

In 2019, Driver opened up about his private approach to his family.

He told The New Yorker that their decision to keep their baby away from the public eye “a military operation.

Driver emphasized, “My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that.”