Getty

It looks like Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker are having another baby!

Joanne was photographed with what appears to be a noticeable baby bump in New York City in photos obtained by Page Six.

During their outing, Joanne wore a gray sweatshirt, brown puffer jacket, and black leggings.

The two are already the parents of a son born in 2017. His name is still unknown.

In 2019, Driver opened up about his private approach to his family.

He told The New Yorker that their decision to keep their baby away from the public eye “a military operation.

Driver emphasized, “My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that.”