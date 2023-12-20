Instagram

Amid his divorce from Britney Spears, Sam Asghari has been working on himself!

Asghari has been dropping some weight. He told Page Six, “So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 lbs.”

He explained, “Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does.”

Along with going through a “spiritual” and “energy” shift, Sam noted, “I have more time for myself to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself.”

Sam emphasized that it’s “not necessarily a revenge body,” but more of “self-love sort of thing.” He added, “Self-love is something everyone should practice.”

Asghari is showing off his physique in a new campaign for PETA, promoting adopting over buying a pet. The slogan reads, “You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it.”

Sam shared, “Animal homelessness is at an all-time high, and buying dogs is only making it worse. We need to stop supporting pet stores and breeders and start adopting from shelters or rescue groups.”