Sam Asghari Gets Nothing in His Prenup with Britney Spears (Report)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing, and their prenup might surprise you.

Sources tell TMZ that Britney does not need to cut Sam a check or pay him spousal support.

He does, however, get to keep his cars and any gifts Britney has given him.

Insiders say there is also an "extensive confidentiality clause,” so Asghari can’t talk about their marriage.

TMZ points out that if Sam challenges the prenup, then that confidentiality clause will be void. So far, he’s asking for spousal support and attorney fees.

Sources say because Sam has a lot of inside knowledge about Britney’s life, the pop star will likely pay him. They expect the check to be several hundred thousand with an NDA attached that would require him to pay the money back if he breaks the contract.

While it was previously reported that Sam was threatening to release damaging information about Britney if the prenup is not renegotiated, a source close to the situation told "Extra" that it is not true.

In a statement to "Extra," his rep Brandon Cohen said, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Sam broke his silence on the split this week, writing on Instagram Stories, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Sam added.

Without going into detail on what led to their split, Sam wrote, “Sh*t happens.”

He ended his statement, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”