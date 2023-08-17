Instagram

On Wednesday, news broke about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s split.

A source claimed to TMZ that Sam accused Britney of cheating, which led to a huge fight.

Now, more details are emerging.

According to the site, Asghari is convinced that Spears cheated on him with a staff member at her home.

A source claimed that Asghari believes that Spears cheated because there is allegedly footage of her in a compromising position with a male staffer.

The insider told the site that Sam claims that Britney has allegedly asked staffers to shoot naked videos of her.

A few days ago, Britney posted a video of herself dancing on her stripper pole. It is unclear who shot the video.

The source argued that Britney is in a vulnerable and hypersexualized state, which is affecting her decision-making.

Another insider recently described Britney and Sam’s marriage as “toxic.” They told People magazine, “Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

Sam has released a statement on the split. He wrote on Instagram, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Sam added.

Without going into detail on what led to their split, Sam wrote, “Sh*t happens.”

He ended his statement, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney and Sam got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

According to the divorce docs filed by Sam, they separated on July 28, 2023.

He listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of their marriage.

Britney hasn't commented on the divorce, but did post a pic of herself on a horse.

She wrote on Instagram, "Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" Britney went on.

Spears was spotted without her wedding ring on the day that the news broke.