A day after filing for divorce from Britney Spears, Sam Asghari is breaking his silence!

Asghari took to Instagram to release a statement. He wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Sam added.

Without going into detail on what led to their split, Sam wrote, “Sh*t happens.”

He ended his statement, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

On Wednesday, Asghari filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

He listed the separation as July 28, 2023.

So far, he’s asking for spousal support and attorney fees, but Sam could try for more despite being limited by a prenup.

The docs state, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party… There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

A source told TMZ Britney will likely cut Sam a check and that will settle it rather than letting it drag out.

While it has been reported that Sam was threatening to release damaging information about Britney if the prenup is not renegotiated, a source close the situation told "Extra" that it is not true.