Sam Ashgari Teases Unscripted Project: ‘It’s Really About Helping People’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sam Asghari stepped out for the Daytime Beauty Awards amid his divorce from Britney Spears. Speaking only to “Extra,” backstage, Sam opened up about an upcoming unscripted project.

He shared, “It’s really about helping people, like I was helped as a teenager… It’s in the works.”

Elaborating, Asghari continued, “Everything I have done, it has always been with the help of others. I am a big fan of being part of a team. I just want to give that back to the community… When I was a child, when I was a teenager, people always helped me out and everybody was so welcoming. I want to give that energy back. That is something that is going to be my mission throughout my career.”

Sam is also a fitness instructor, constantly photographed going to and from the gym. He said of the attention, “It doesn’t really bother me that much as long as it’s not crossing the line.”

Could he see himself going into a fitness business? “In the future… I just want to be able to inspire people.”

The actor said he wishes that the SAG-AFTRA strike would end soon. “Hopefully, it comes to an end on good terms.”

Looking ahead to next year, he shared, “Going to be a lot of acting. Being an actor is a full-on training… I’m doing stunt training, acting coaches, and I’m writing. Hopefully in the near future, I am going to be producing projects as well.”

Britney took to social media this weekend to address her divorce, saying she is taking things one day at a time.