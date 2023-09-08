Getty Images

Four headline-making couples and four headline-making breakups!

Kevin Costner is battling it out with ex Christine Baumgartner over child support and their prenup. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce has been quieter for now, but will she end up writing him a check? Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce has been civil as well. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split is still fresh, but child custody could become a factor if she intends to move back home to the U.K.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, who is not repping any of the couples here, but is sharing his take!

Of Kevin and Christine’s divorce, Christopher said, “If they didn’t have a prenup, she would get a lot of money for his entire life for alimony, but instead she’s limited to a million dollars. She thinks that’s not enough.”

As for her most likely contesting their prenup, Christopher commented, “She’s fought everything with him so far. She’s lost all that stuff, so I think she’s making a Hail Mary pass on this one.”

While Sam signed a prenup before marrying Britney, she could still cut him a check. Christopher noted, “It would be smart for Britney to pay Sam to resolve this even if he’s not entitled to anything under the prenup.”