Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is getting some bad news!

On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay his legal fees of $14,237.50, TMZ reports.

Last month, Kevin’s famed attorney Laura Wasser asked Christine if she understood the prenup that she signed. The question is significant since it appears Christine will be contesting the prenup.

In court docs, there was some back-and-forth between Kevin and Christine’s legal teams about the word “understood,” which resulted in the $14,000-plus legal charge.

Just days ago, Kevin got his wish to pay $63,209 a month in child support to Christine, who had asked for $161,592.

Last week, Christine, who is living in a $40,000 per month rental, testified that she’ll learn how to support herself financially in the future. She told the court, “I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce.”

As for Kevin, he said, “I have to take care of obligations that are already in place. I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of.”

He went on, “I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process. I am going to need to take some time for myself... I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do.”