Kevin Costner’s Ex Now Wants $175K in Monthly Child Support

Kevin Costner’s child support payments could be going up.

The actor is already paying $129,000 per month to his ex, Christine Baumgartner, amid their divorce, but now she’s asking for more.

In a briefing obtained by People, Christine is requesting $175,057 per month, nearly a $50,000-per-month increase.

The amount is based on Costner’s cash flow between 2021 and 2022. Her team claims in the legal docs that he made $19,248,467 per year, explaining, “Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month.”

The increase in child support payments is to “assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth.”

Her lawyers go on to claim that Kevin had the cash equivalent of $17,293,117 in June 30, 2023, calling it “ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

While $175,057 “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle,” the papers say it “will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

According to People, the exes have a court hearing scheduled for next week.

If the judge agrees with Christine, the new monthly amount will be “made retroactive to July 1.”