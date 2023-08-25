Getty Images

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgarten’s divorce is getting uglier by the minute.

In new court documents, Costner is shutting down any possible notion that he was involved in extramarital affairs, but “does not know for a fact” whether Baumgarten did.

Christine’s lawyers had requested documentation for “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

In response, Kevin’s legal team said, “[Kevin] has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none."

Costner’s team added, “[Kevin] does not for a fact know if [Christine] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships' before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Kevin’s legal team balked at the request, arguing that it is “propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound."

According to Kevin’s lawyer, the ask is “not relevant to the subject matter” because “there is no community property.”

In her court documents obtained by “Extra,” Christine is also accusing Kevin of hiding the big bucks he’s made from “Yellowstone” and his movies, saying in court papers that he’s “withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive.”

Christine is also asking a judge to force Kevin’s lawyers to give them more details about his “future endeavors and anticipated income” now that “Yellowstone” is coming to an end.

Previously, a judge asked the Oscar winner to fork over nearly $130,000 a month, but Christine said that figure “remains a contested issue.” She had originally asked for $250,000.

It is still a mystery why Christine filed for divorce. She has insisted in court papers, “I did not pressure Kevin to leave the ‘Yellowstone’ show,” one that made him millions and left her in charge at home.

Documents show Kevin’s income in 2022 was $19.5 million, but his lawyers claim Christine’s request to dig into his finances is “not relevant” since they had a prenup in place, signed before their 2004 Aspen wedding.