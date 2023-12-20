Bam Margera Engaged to Dannii Marie

Getty Images

“Jackass” alum Bam Margera is ready to be married again!

After six months of dating, Margera is engaged to his girlfriend Dannii Marie.

Bam proposed in October but didn’t share the engagement news until now.

He told Us Weekly, “We’re just a really good team. I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun.’”

Bam credits Dannii with changing his life after they met in June. He shared, “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule. And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing.”

He couldn’t help but gush about his love, saying, “She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

According to Dannii, they built their strong bond as he was getting sober. She said, “He went through [detox] and I didn’t go anywhere. We stayed in this beautiful crystal infested pool house where we just healed, all of us, and we shut the phones off. He didn’t have a phone. I changed his number and we just X’d the bad people and here we are.”

Engagement rumors started swirling earlier this month when Dannii was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

The engagement news comes 10 months after his ex Nicole Boyd filed for legal separation, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the docs, she requested legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix, as well as spousal support.

Margera and Boyd tied the knot in October 2013. She listed their separation date as September 2021.

In court docs, Margera claimed that he never legally married Boyd.