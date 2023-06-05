Bam Margera Put on a 5150 Psychiatric Hold (Report)

Getty Images

Bam Margera, 43, has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, TMZ reports.

Police sources tell the site that Bam was considered a danger to himself and others, so law enforcement tracked his phone, eventually locating him at Trejo’s Tacos in L.A. on Sunday.

When officers found Margera, his speech and behavior were reportedly erratic. His current state, combined with his recent suicidal threats, caused authorities to ask for a psychiatric evaluation, which led to the 5150.

The “Jackass” alum was taken to a mental health facility, where legally he could be held up to 72 hours.

His brother Jess Margera told TMZ that his brother sent the family concerning texts that were suicidal in nature.

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023 @jessmargera

Jess also tweeted a plea to fans early Sunday, asking, “If anyone in the LA area knows of bars current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process.”

The news comes days after Bam posted a disturbing message on social media. According to TMZ, Margera was upset because he hadn’t seen his son Phoenix in two months, amid his split with estranged wife Nikki.

In the video, he says, “I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the boardwalk until I’m dead, unless you deliver me f**king Phoenix.”

After Bam was located, his attorney, Peter Thompson, told TMZ that his client was in L.A. in hopes of seeing his son.

Nicole filed for a legal separation in February in L.A., citing irreconcilable differences.

TMZ reported, Boyd asked for legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix, but would allow Bam to have supervised visitation in L.A. County.

Nicole also wanted spousal support.

Margera and Boyd wed in October 2013. She listed their date of separation as September 2021, and TMZ noted that she had originally filed for full custody of Phoenix back then.

The “Jackass” alum was also admitted to the intensive care in December, where he was placed on a ventilator.

In January, he opened up on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast about what happened.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said.

Margera continued. "It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat.”

When he woke up, he didn’t realize how much time had passed.

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," the 43-year-old said. "They're like, 'Dude, you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.'"