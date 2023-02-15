Bam Margera’s Wife Nicole Boyd Files for Legal Separation

Getty Images

Bam Margera, 43, and wife Nicole Boyd are going their separate ways, TMZ reports.

Nicole filed for a legal separation on Wednesday in L.A., citing irreconcilable differences.

Boyd asked for legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix, but would allow Bam to have supervised visitation in L.A. County.

Nicole also wants spousal support.

Margera and Boyd wed in October 2013. She lists their date of separation as September 2021, and TMZ notes that she had originally filed for full custody of Phoenix back then.

Meanwhile, Bam has been in the news lately.

There are headlines surrounding his claims that Priscilla Presley or her son Navarone Garcia gave him a robe and ring that previously belonged to Elvis. Priscilla has denied Bam’s story. Read more about that here.

The “Jackass” alum was also admitted to the intensive care in December, where he was placed on a ventilator.

In January, he opened up on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast what happened.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said.

Margera continued. "It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat.”

When he woke up, he didn’t realize how much time had passed.

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," the 43-year-old said. "They're like, 'Dude, you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.'"