Corinne Foxx Engaged to BF Joe Hooten

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, is taking the next step in her relationship with writer/director boyfriend Joe Hooten!

On Sunday, Corinne announced their engagement on Instagram.

Alongside black-and-white proposal photos, she gushed, “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️.”

In one of the pics, her square engagement ring is the main focus!

Because of clues in the setting, it appears that the proposal took place on a boat.

A few months ago, Corinne posted a pic of herself and Joe looking into each other’s eyes. She wrote, “Thx September ❤️ here’s to more pup sightings in October 🐶🤞🏽.” Her famous father commented on the post using six fire emojis, so he seems to approve of the relationship!”

Corinne has kept the relationship off the radar for years, but they have been together since at least 2019.

More than four years ago, Corinne posted her first photo with Joe, showing the two of them at a stable. She wrote on Instagram, “Spent the weekend with a couple of studs 💕🐴🏔.”

