Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Reveals He’s Out of the Hospital!

Getty

Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital, and even playing pickleball!

Corinne Foxx set the record straight on her dad’s recovery following a medical emergency a few weeks ago.

She wrote on Instagram, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

The star added, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Instagram

Earlier this month, Foxx broke his silence, showing his appreciation for all the love and support he’s received since news broke about his hospitalization.

He wrote, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love.”

Foxx also took to his Instagram Story to repost his daughter's Instagram Story, thanking Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for filling in for them on Season 6 of FOX’s “Beat Shazam.”

He added, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”