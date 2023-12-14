Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Tuesday, Johnson, 31, and her husband Andrew East, 32, welcomed their third child, via C-section!

The pair broke the news on their FamilyMade newsletter on Thurday.

She wrote, “Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for.”

“Recovery is always a process and I've learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in. The third time around feels so surreal because even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time,” Shawn admitted.

They did not reveal the gender or name of their baby.

Shawn gushed, “You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing.”

Andrew expressed how special it would be to have their new arrival in December. He wrote, “Life is so good and we are feeling really blessed to have a third healthy baby join our family. My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us. Having our baby born so close to my dad's birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us.”

He made sure to show his appreciation to Shawn, writing, “It's been amazing to see Shawn push through another C-section with a smile on her face and love this baby with everything she has. She's incredible. These are the moments life is all about!"

Shawn and Andrew are also the parents of daughter Drew Hazel, 4, and son Jett James, 2.

Their two children were excited to meet their new sibling. Shawn said, “Seeing them meet their newest sibling was the sweetest thing EVER. They've been so gentle with the baby and I know they're glad the wait is over, especially Drew.”

Shawn announced her pregnancy in July.

“Swipe for a surprise ☺️,” Shawn wrote in the caption of a series of photos featuring a picture of the retired gymnast cradling her baby bump in Greece.