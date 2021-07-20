Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Welcome Baby #2

Former Olympian Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East are parents again!

On Tuesday, the pair announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They told E! News, “We are absolutely in love with our little man. Drew is so sweet with him — you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

On their Teddy & Bear Instagram, they wrote, “We're so excited to announce a new friend is here! Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

The couple has not revealed their son’s name.

Shawn and Andrew are also the parents of daughter Drew Hazel, 20 months.

Earlier this month, Shawn opened up about how she was feeling before their son’s arrival. She admitted on her Instagram Story, “Feel like this happened right before Drew, too... Have officially hit the wall where I don't want to work, I'm stressed about everything, overthinking everything, irritable, and exhausted. All I have room to think about is our little family and little man on the way."

In January, Shawn and Andrew broke the news that they were expecting. Along with posting a pic of her growing baby bump, Shawn wrote, “Here we go again.”

Andrew posted a video of himself kissing Shawn’s baby bump with Ciara’s song “Level Up” playing.