Shawn Johnson & Husband Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 3

A new future Olympian on the way? Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is pregnant with her third baby.

Shawn and her husband, retired NFL player Andrew East, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that their family of four is about to get even bigger.

“Swipe for a surprise ☺️,” Shawn wrote in the caption of a series of photos featuring a picture of the retired gymnast posing in front of an ancient stadium in Greece, with the second photo revealing her baby bump as she cradled it.

The couple, who has been married since April 2016, share daughter Drew Hazel, 3½, and son Jett James, 2.

Shawn previously spoke with People magazine about the possibility of her kids following in her footsteps, revealing that her daughter has been trying gymnastics, saying she “likes it better than ballet or soccer so far, but I think it’s because there are more activities she can do there at this stage.