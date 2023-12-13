Teresa Giudice on ‘RHONJ’ Vindication and Holiday Plans with Ex Joe (Exclusive)

Teresa and Gia Giudice are joining forces on a clothing collection with Shein!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teresa and Gia about the Shein x Giudice Girls collection, as well as what’s to come on the new season of “RHONJ.”

Teresa has said that she’ll get vindication and validation this season, but she played coy on exactly what that meant, saying, “You’ll see. You have to tune in and watch.”

Does it have something to do with Melissa Gorga? Teresa emphasized, “That chapter is closed.”

Billy ventured, "At least some evidence comes forward that proves you right again."

"Oh, definitely," Teresa replied, also confirming that they filmed separately for the whole season. "So you've heard, right?" she remarked.

Gia opened up about how she felt about the drama between Teresa and Melissa, saying, “I definitely think it’s a little unsettling... I can only do so much, and just the whole aspect of just keeping our mental health good and just trying to move forward as a family and really focusing on us."

Teresa has been doing a treatment on her butt with cups. She quipped, “I always had the best ass. That was my thing growing up. I had the best ass and the best eyes, so I had to keep that up.”

Teresa and her new husband Louis have a blended family with their kids, while her ex-husband Joe lives in the Bahamas.

Of their holiday plans, Gia elaborated, “Typically, every year we spend Christmas at home, so we do Christmas Eve with my mom, wake up in the morning then go by my dad’s during the day. We typically go visit my dad for New Year’s, but this year we’re all going to visit my dad, including my mom and Louis.”

According to Teresa, Joe and Louis “get along so well.”

Gia pointed out, “We blended so well and it’s honestly just really nice for my sisters and I to see my dad and my stepfather get along so great.”

Gia noted that Joe is “seeing someone” and has moved on from his relationship with Teresa, who is “not at all” jealous.”

As for their clothing collaboration with Shein, Teresa explained, “It’s like lingerie, everyday wear, and also going out with your girlfriends and date night.”