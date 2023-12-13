Rachel Bilson & Garrett Hedlund Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Dating rumors are swirling about Rachel Bilson, 42, and Garrett Hedlund, 39!

On Tuesday, the two were seen having dinner together at celebrity hot spot Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Rachel and Garrett were photographed leaving in the same car after dinner.

At one point, they were seen smiling while walking outside.

Last year, Bilson revealed that she was “not” single during an episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Your Daddy.” At the time, she was linked to artist Zac LaRoc.

Rachel noted that there is a “theme” to the people she dates. She commented, “This is a generalization. I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very self-involved tendencies. I think that just kind of comes along with the territory a lot of the time. I’m not saying all of them that I’ve dated have them, but it is a theme. And I don’t like it.”

As for why she tends to date people in Hollywood, she explained, “Any workplace you’re in, you’re surrounded by the people. You’re around them every day and you’ll meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone. Doesn’t matter where you are. Yes, it’s a set, but it’s literally someone you’re spending mostly 12 hours a day with, so you’re going to get to know these people better than you would get to know someone you’re just casually dating in the beginning.”

In the past, Bilson has dated famous actors like Bill Hader and Hayden Christensen, the father of her daughter.