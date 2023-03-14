Rachel Bilson’s Shocking Confession About Her First Orgasm from Sex

Getty

Actress Rachel Bilson, 41, is opening up about her sex life!

On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, Bilson revealed that she didn’t experience her first orgasm from sex until she was 38.

After sharing the intimate secret, Rachel asked guest Whitney Cummings, “Isn’t that crazy?”

Whitney noted that she had something similar happen after she decided to get off birth control.

She commented, “I could do it with my hands whenever,” to which Rachel said, “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d**k inside.”

Bilson was last linked to “Barry” star Bill Hader, but they called it quits in 2020.

Over a few months ago, Rachel joked about what she missed about her relationship with Hader. She quipped, “His big d**k.”

In the early 2000s, Rachel dated her “The O.C.” co-star Adam Brody for three years until 2006. Years later, she dated Hayden Christensen, the father of her daughter Briar Rose, but they split in 2017.

In another episode of her podcast, Bilson pointed out that there is a “theme” to the people she dates.

She commented, “This is a generalization. I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very self-involved tendencies. I think that just kind of comes along with the territory a lot of the time. I’m not saying all of them that I’ve dated have them, but it is a theme. And I don’t like it.”