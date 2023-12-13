Michael Bublé Opens Up About His Late Grandmother’s Struggle with Alzheimer’s

Getty Images

Singer Michael Bublé is lending his voice to the documentary “Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer’s.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Michael, who has experienced the pain of a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s. He said, “I watched my mother as an incredible caretaker to her best friend, my grandma, and it was more than devastating for us to watch her suffer.”

“My grandmother, her body and her mind had been well ravaged by Alzheimer’s,” Michaelemphasized. Sometimes putting together sentences… she couldn’t remember to eat.”

As for his involvement in the project, Bublé shared, “When I found out about the documentary, I instantly said yes… It thrilled me that we were going to have an opportunity to advocate for the people that we love.”

The new approach documented in the film uses exercise and a strict diet to help patients retain memories and reverse their memory loss.

It has been considered a controversial approach, something that Michael is “not surprised” by. He said, “We all want the best for each other ,but when you don’t know what the truth is, it gets really messy. When there’s a ton of money on the line, it gets even messier.”