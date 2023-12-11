Zac Efron Honors Matthew Perry in Walk of Fame Speech

Getty Images

On Monday, Zac Efron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During his speech, Efron honored the late Matthew Perry, his “17 Again” co-star. He said, “Collaborating with him and [director] Burr Steers — it was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

As for receiving a star, he admitted that it was a “dream come true.” Zac went on, “You have no idea how I’m feeling right now. It’s so surreal. I’ve been acting and singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, since I was a little boy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues throughout the years, and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one. I love you guys so much.”

Zac also made sure to thank his “High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who were on hand for the ceremony. He said, “You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in ‘High School Musical.’ For that, I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

He also said the iconic phrase from the movie, “Go Wildcats!”

Efron showed his appreciation to his family, saying, “Thank you so much, Mom. Thank you, Dad. There’s been a lot of sacrifices that you guys have made for me over my life, and it couldn’t have been easy, but thanks for believing in me. You’re the reason I’m here today. So, it’s very, very special. To have you guys both here means everything in the world to me, thank you.”

“Extra” spoke to Zac, who reflected on what the “surreal” honor meant, saying he “never would have dreamed” it was possible.

He shared, “The first time I saw the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I was in the back of my mom’s minivan, doing homework... on the way to an audition... I remember seeing it. I thought it was pretty special... Now, smash cut to being here today. Life is just, it’s crazy.”