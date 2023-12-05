Instagram

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Mark Ballas has been a dad for a month!

On Tuesday, Ballas announced that his wife BC Jean gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.

He wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to Earth my son ✨ Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23.”

Mark included a photo of their bundle of joy holding onto a thumb.

Mark and BC broke the news of her pregnancy in June.

In a sweet video of their “life lately,” they included footage of them creating new music, going to Disneyland, walking on the beach… and “making a tiny human”!

The video ended with BC Jean showing off her belly in jeans and a white crop top as Mark stands behind her and cradles her baby bump. The scene is set to the sound of a heartbeat.

The couple, also known as the musical duo Alexander Jean, met through a mutual friend more than a decade ago.

She told Riff magazine in 2022, “We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform.”