Celebrity News December 05, 2023
Mark Ballas & BC Jean Secretly Welcome Baby Boy
“Dancing with the Stars” alum Mark Ballas has been a dad for a month!
On Tuesday, Ballas announced that his wife BC Jean gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.
He wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to Earth my son ✨ Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23.”
Mark included a photo of their bundle of joy holding onto a thumb.
Mark and BC broke the news of her pregnancy in June.
In a sweet video of their “life lately,” they included footage of them creating new music, going to Disneyland, walking on the beach… and “making a tiny human”!
The video ended with BC Jean showing off her belly in jeans and a white crop top as Mark stands behind her and cradles her baby bump. The scene is set to the sound of a heartbeat.
The couple, also known as the musical duo Alexander Jean, met through a mutual friend more than a decade ago.
She told Riff magazine in 2022, “We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform.”
People reports they started dating in about 2012 and got engaged in 2016. The couple married that same year.