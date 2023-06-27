Celebrity News June 27, 2023
‘DWTS’ Alum Mark Ballas & Wife BC Jean Have a Baby on the Way
Mark Ballas, 37, and BC Jean, 36, are having a baby!
The “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted the news on Instagram with a sweet video about their “life lately.”
The post included footage of them creating new music, going to Disneyland, walking on the beach… and “making a tiny human”!
The video ended with BC Jean showing off her belly in jeans and a white crop top, as Mark stands behind her and cradles her baby bump. The scene is set to the sound of a heartbeat.
The couple, also known as the musical duo Alexander Jean, met through a mutual friend more than a decade ago.
She told Riff magazine in 2022, “We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform.”
People reports they started dating around 2012 and got engaged in 2016. The couple married that same year.