Mark Ballas, 37, and BC Jean, 36, are having a baby!

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted the news on Instagram with a sweet video about their “life lately.”

The post included footage of them creating new music, going to Disneyland, walking on the beach… and “making a tiny human”!

The video ended with BC Jean showing off her belly in jeans and a white crop top, as Mark stands behind her and cradles her baby bump. The scene is set to the sound of a heartbeat.

The couple, also known as the musical duo Alexander Jean, met through a mutual friend more than a decade ago.

She told Riff magazine in 2022, “We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform.”