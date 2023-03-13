Mark Ballas Retires from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Disney+

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Mark Ballas is exiting the show.

On Sunday, Mark, 36, announced his retirement from “Dancing with the Stars.” During a tour stop in Las Vegas, he told the audience, “I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans.”

He went on, “My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

The news comes just months after Ballas won his third Mirrorball Trophy, this time with Charli D’Amelio.

Charli was on hand for Mark’s big announcement. He said, “Charli means the world to me. D’Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything.”

Ballas also won the show with Kristi Yamaguchi and Shawn Johnson.

He emphasized, “Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories. I appreciate it. I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”