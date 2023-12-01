Anne Hathaway on ‘Eileen’ & Defying Ideas About Aging (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway plays a glamorous prison psychologist with a not-so-pretty side in “Eileen.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Anne and co-star Thomasin McKenzie about the thriller, which is based on the popular novel.

Of her character Rebecca, Anne shared, “She likes being worshipped. Anybody who operates like that is maybe a little sinister, a little bit to be feared.”

As for how she connected with Rebecca, Anne commented, “She lived in the 1960s and the only way she could imagine women being empowered was herself being empowered, so there’s something kind of fantastic and imperious about her.”

Hathaway had “fun” playing Rebecca, saying, “Anytime you’re playing a character that isn’t the lead of the film, costume and clothes become so important because you’re playing a character that has to telegraph something to the audience without a single word.”

Anne is disproving the idea that an actress’ career falls of a cliff at 35, as hers continues to thrive! She emphasized, “The concept of human beings having a shelf life, there are eras in your life where you are somehow more valuable than other eras, I just don’t believe that.”