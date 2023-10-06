Getty Images

Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei, and director Rebecca Hall chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their new rom-com film “She Came to Me.”

Anne opened up about what drew her to the project, which has her playing Peter Dinklage’s wife.

She shared, “I just wanted to work with Rebecca since I was a literal teenager and the fact that it was in this story, this script, at this time in my life and shot in New York and it was set in the world of opera, it was such a pleasant and pleasurable and easy yes.”

According to Anne, the movie begs the question, “What happens if a marriage isn’t working because it’s too functional?”

She went on, “I kept running up to Rebecca in between takes and I would just like go, ‘Oh, my God, Rebecca! Love is weird.”

As for why Anne is the perfect person for the role, Rebecca commented, “The combination of her comic gifts, and her emotional engine, which is so big.”

In the movie, Marisa plays a tugboat captain and Peter’s one-night stand. To prep for the role, she “read some books” and listened to a podcast.

Marisa raved about Peter, saying, “He has so much technique and he’s so loose at the same time.”

Anne added, “I can’t say enough things about him as an actor. Turns out he’s an amazing human being to spend time with and to act with.”