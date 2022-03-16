Anne Hathaway Wants to Be in ‘Morbius 2’ with Jared Leto

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are joining forces to tell the story of the meteoric rise and shocking fall of $47-billion brand WeWork in “WeCrashed.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Anne about working with Jared, even joking about possibly teaming up again in “Morbius 2.”

Along with saying that it is “all theoretical,” she quipped, “It's not like I called him up and said, ‘Can I please be in ‘Morbius 2’? But… Jared, can I please be in ‘Morbius 2’?”

While there is no specific project yet, she added, “I'd really love to work with him. It was such a joy.”

In “WeCrashed,” Anne is acting with Jared as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the married co-founders of WeWork. She said, “It was so much fun and I didn't know what to expect. I had met Jared, but never worked with him. I'm a huge fan of his work.”

Recalling the first day of shooting, Hathaway commented, “When he walked through the door on our first day of filming, it wasn't Jared, it was Adam. And they yelled action and all of a sudden I was Rebekah and there was this wonderful understanding between us. And by take three, we were improving and we were dancing together, which was not in the script, and I remember wrapping that day thinking, ‘Oh, there's something really special happening here.’”

“I think we each just trusted it, trusted each other, trusted the energy that existed between our characters, and then we just treated each other with respect and sensitivity and so much gratitude,” Anne pointed out. “It was just a really positive, fun experience.”

Calling Jared an “immersive actor,” Anne noted that he was “always Adam” while they were filming.

As for how she prepped for her role as Rebekah, Anne revealed, “I did so much yoga.”

From working on the project, she realized her love of yoga. She dished, “I've been doing yoga consistently for over a year now, which is pretty cool.”

She admitted, “I wish I had taken it up earlier because she's so much more proficient than I am, and I would have loved to have represented that a little bit better, but I did my best and I'm proud of the work I did.”

Discussing Rebekah’s lifestyle, Anne said, “Rebekah, let it be said, she has healthier habits than all of us, so I kinda tried to get into that and live like her, which wound up being a very good thing for me. But she really is someone with a very hungry mind and she's been very generous in terms of sharing books that were important to her… I was reading a book about Kabbalah which for a time was very important to her, and I came across this phrase which is, ‘Judge all persons favorably.’ And that became really important in my approach to the character.”

Anne stressed the importance of not judging others unless you are ready to be judged yourself, explaining, “It's the way I approach life, and it's also the way I approach my characters. And I didn't, I wasn't interested in looking at them in any sort of judgmental way, unless I was willing to look in the mirror and look at myself in that same way.”

Sharing her take on Rebekah and Adam’s relationship, Hathaway said, “They just had this wild chemistry... She gave an interview with the ‘School of Greatness’ podcast and she talked about with other guys, when she met them, she could always feel a ceiling, and with Adam there was no ceiling. When there's no ceiling, that just kind of sends you up into the cosmos, and that was very much their relationship. There's something about them that feels really epic.”