Anne Hathaway on New Rom-Com and Versace Icons Campaign (Exclusive)

On Tuesday, Anne Hathaway chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the New York premiere of her new romantic comedy “She Came to Me.”

Anne talked about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and being thankful to be able to promote this independent film under an interim agreement.

She said, “I’m so aware of my… fellow union members who are fighting a really important fight right now that I fight alongside of them. We are very, very grateful that we have this special agreement and that we’re able to come out here… and support independent cinema and that we were able to get the interim agreement to support an artist like Rebecca Miller and her vision, because it took her years to make this movie. It took her years and years and years.”

Anne also reflected on how she related to her character, Patricia, who puts a lot of pressure on herself to have it all together.