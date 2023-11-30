Getty Images

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton hit the premiere of Season 2 of her reality show “Paris in Love.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Paris, who dished on her surprise Thanksgiving news that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a daughter, London.

She shared, “With my new baby London, the only people who knew were Carter, my husband, and my mom and my sister, but it was a surprise to everyone else, the most amazing Thanksgiving.”

Earlier this year, the mother of two kept the birth of her son Phoenix via a surrogate a big secret from everyone, including her family. It will all play out on Season 2 of “Paris in Love.”

As for why she kept it a secret, Hilton explained, “I've been in this industry for over two decades now. My life has been so public, I've given my life away for so long, and I just felt that I really wanted something for myself and I didn't want to have the outside world talking about my son before he was here.”

Paris gushed about motherhood, saying, “I've never been happier. These two babies just bring so much joy to my life. My heart feels so full… I just feel so lucky to have found my fairy-tale ending with my prince and now my little angel babies.”

Hilton opened up about how she felt when she first saw Phoenix, saying, “My heart just was so full of love and, like, a love I'd never experienced before, and every day it's like that. Every day, my heart is melting. He's laughing, he's smiling, he's dancing, he's just the most sweetest, like, kind soul, you just, like, see in his eyes he just, like, has this heart of gold.”

When Melvin mentioned that her face lights up when she talks about her family, Paris agreed saying, “I just feel so lucky and so blessed and just so at peace. I feel like for so long I was around so many people I couldn't trust, and Carter is just my rock, my everything, my best friend. He's so kind and loyal and sweet and fun and supportive and amazing.”

Paris’ perspective on life and “sliving” has changed with the arrival of her two kids. She commented, “Sliving for me is a different kind of sliving. I'm now a sliving mom, so sliving for me is now about just spending time with my family, being with my babies, enjoying all those moments… I've been to enough parties, been to enough, like, events, like, I don't really care about those things unless I have to for work. I would so much rather be here in my house with my family.”

Paris said she is different from how people perceived her on “The Simple Life.” She said, “I think if people don't know me, they just assume that I'm like the character from ‘The Simple Life,’ but if people know me, they would realize I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending.”

“The Simple Life” is coming up on its 20th anniversary. Paris noted, “It's amazing just how people love that show so much. It's so timeless… Nicole [Richie] and I talk about it all the time, just how many fun memories we had just watching it together. We just laugh so hard. Just, there's no one funnier than her on the planet and it just makes me so happy to see so many people enjoying it and it all over TikTok and people wearing us as Halloween costumes. It just makes me feel really proud.”

Hilton is also proud of her new music, and is getting ready to drop her second album. She dished, “Sia is executive-producing it.”

Paris also worked with Meghan Trainor on “a couple of songs,” adding, “That will be out at the beginning of the year, so I’m excited.”

For now, Paris is tight-lipped on the name of the album.