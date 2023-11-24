Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Welcome Baby Girl!

Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are the proud parents of a baby girl.

Hilton announced the news on Thanksgiving with an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit and the message, “Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼.”

The outfit included the name London across the chest, which has long been Paris’ choice for a baby girl’s name.

Hilton also shared a cute video on TikTok of her telling her niece and nephew that she now has “two babies.”

A fan congratulated the DJ in the comments, and Paris replied, “💕My princess has arrived!!🥹🥲.”

Paris and Carter are already parents to son Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Paris back in February, who explained his name and talked about naming a future daughter “London.”

“London is what I want to name my daughter… I was trying to figure out boys’ names that would be a city or a state or country. Phoenix has always been in the back of my mind, not just ‘cause it is a city, but the rising Phoenix, I love the story behind that… I like that it is a P again, so we have the same initials,” she said.