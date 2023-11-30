‘Golden Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Says Gerry Turner Found ‘His Person’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“The Golden Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer is dishing on the dramatic finale of the show.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Jesse, who believes Gerry Turner has found “his person.”

In the finale, Gerry must pick between Theresa and Leslie.

Jesse teased, “It’s going to be the most emotional goodbye… Bachelor Nation has ever seen on ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ or ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’”

“Gerry’s really struggled with these types of moments and these goodbyes, but never like this,” Palmer noted.

Despite being torn between the two women, Jesse revealed that Gerry is “very happy” with his choice. He said, “I feel like he’s found his person, so I’m excited for people to see who that is.”

Will we see a Golden Bachelorette next? Jesse answered, ‘I hope so. Your mouth to God’s ears… I think there’s so many women on this season that would be phenomenal, and they are very deserving of that.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays on ABC.