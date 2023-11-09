Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner on Tears with Faith & Having No Regrets (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner spoke to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte right after facing his exes at the “Women Tell All.”

Turner called it a “spectacular moment,” saying, “Walking out and seeing their smiling faces brought me back to that first night when we were all together.”

It was an emotional night for Gerry, who cried in front of the cameras while speaking with Faith. He said, “It is critically important that that happened… Faith and I had a long embrace and we had such a connection that when she had to go home, I felt like a traitor, a hypocrite, so I had things that I had to get rid of. In turn, she had given herself to me, so she had things she had to get rid of, and in those moments, we cried together. We had a good conversation… I think we’re both better for it.”

While he wanted to only say “I love you” to one woman, he had that feeling for multiple women. He commented, “I genuinely felt that love and affection for all three of them. At that point, it was because they are all wonderful women that I had to decide, ‘Okay, my head has gotten me to this point, now my heart has to take over.’ I have to make the choice based on how my feelings are and that’s how it happened.”

Did he find his happily ever after? Without answering the question directly, Gerry said, “The journey and the process works.”

Asked what was the most difficult part of his journey, Gerry admitted it was “agonizing” when he had to narrow it down to four women, who were all “uniquely different.” He said, “It’s like, how do you choose?”

Gerry has “no regrets,” and is “confident” with the choices he made.

Megan also spoke with Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, who opened up about seeing Gerry again. Susan revealed why she actually felt “sorry” for at the taping, saying, “To talk to Faith and Ellen, it was a hard thing.”

Joan Vasso was a bit “nervous” to see Gerry, saying, “I left really abruptly, and we had no closure. To try and think of the right thing to say now that he had moved on was hard but I wanted him to know that I would have never left and it was abrupt and I felt bad about it but I felt good that his journey continued.”