Wells Adams Gives His Pitch for ‘Golden Bachelor in Paradise’ (Exclusive)

Getty/ABC

“Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams is rooting for “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner.

On this week’s “Extra: The Podcast,” Wells talks about the new spinoff and gives his pitch for “Golden Bachelor in Paradise.” Listen here!

He told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, “I love Gerry, he is the sweetest man. He is so perfect for that role. I'm rooting for him.”

Adams does think it is funny having “Golden Bachelor” just before “BIP.”

“They have ‘Golden Bachelor’ leading into ‘Paradise,’ so it's like these cute older couples, like, getting a second shot at love, and then it's, like, my show where it's like, ‘Do you want to suck on my toes?!’”

He went on, “I want nothing more than a ‘Golden Bachelor in Paradise.’ So, hear me out, this is my vision — it needs to happen in Florida or, like, Palm Springs. Somewhere very hot. Everyone has to arrive in golf carts. We are doing one-on-ones on the shuffleboard court, group dates are happening at bingo nights.”

Of course, the contestants would need a bartender! Wells said, “I need to be there making drinks. I feel like it's going to be all martinis and Manhattans and old-fashioneds, like, very, like, sophisticated drinks, but then also there'll be a side of my bar that has, like, Mylanta and, like, Tums and, like, Pepto.”

“The Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” air Thursdays on ABC.