‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Thinks He’s Found the One! (Exclusive)

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner is on a journey to find love all over again at 72.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Gerry, who admitted that the process is getting harder by the week and wrenching at his heart.

Gerry hasn’t been in the dating game for 50 years. Now, suddenly, he has to pick from 25 women. He commented, “It’s incredibly difficult. There are moments when you look at it and you go, ‘I’m just overwhelmed. I don’t have the inputs to make the decisions,’ and then there are moments that are just ridiculously fun.”

Though he thinks he may have found “the one,” Turner noted, “It’s still probationary.”

Leslie, 64, is trying to remain hopeful that she gets Gerry’s final rose. She shared, “He’s amazing… There’s a lot of chemistry between us… I’m crazy about him.”

Sandra also believes there is chemistry between herself and Gerry.

He said, “It’s so hard for any one of the individuals to watch me go off with one of the others…. I don’t think it’s jealousy, I think their heart has become more and more committed and it just wrenches them a bit to see that happen.”

While his daughter laid down some rules, Gerry admitted that he “broke all of them,” like kissing on the first date! He commented, “The affection that I’ve had for everyone here, the kisses are more on a joyous, celebratory level… showing affection but not showing passion and lust. That’s a different animal. I think we’ve all been comfortable with our level of intimacy.”

Turner also gave some advice for those looking for love late in life, stressing, “Don’t give up!”