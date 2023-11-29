Kyle Richards on Thanksgiving with Mauricio Umansky: ‘We Get Along’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards spoke to “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp as she attended the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event. Kyle reacted to sister Kathy Hilton’s headline-making comments on “Today” that Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky would not reconcile.

Richards said, “Here's the thing, the truth is, my sisters have been very supportive by offering their support, texting me, calling me, but I haven't shared with my sisters anything about really what's going on in my marriage, to be honest. That's a fact. I have my few people that I share everything with — as you know, you're one of those people — but I tend to keep to myself when I'm going through a difficult time.”

She continued, “When she said that, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that's just going to start a whole thing, too,’ and actually I texted Mo. I'm like, ‘I know you're going to see this,’ and he's like, ‘I just saw. I'm not even looking at these things anymore. I'm not going to do any deep dives.’ We've seen so much and it's, it's upsetting, but I know… that's how she felt, and she wasn't, you know, trying to be…”

Teddi told her, “Just talking to her right now, there wasn't anything, like, malicious about it.”

Kyle agreed, “She said, ‘I would love to see them work things out.’”

Kyle also opened up about spending Thanksgiving together with Mauricio and their daughters.

“We get along, like, we don't argue, so it was actually nice. We had our friends over, a couple friends, and our girls were there and, you know… and we all watch TV the next day and watch a movie together, so it's nice to be able to have that.”

She continued, “I never expected to be in this position in a million years, you know, that — and obviously it's not ideal — but I feel proud of the way we are navigating through this difficult time.”

Richards said she is taking it “one day at a time,” explaining, “People ask me why it was so awkward… The scenes with Mo and me… when the season first started. I didn't know how to navigate through that in my personal life, let alone with cameras in my face… You can see that, you sense that, you know it's very awkward, which it's never been awkward, but I didn't — I didn't know how to do that. I do not have a good poker face.”

Plus, Kyle talked about some of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars coming after her for her lifestyle changes and where she stands with Sutton Stracke.

Teddi said, “Something that's really been upsetting for me is how people are coming at you for changing your lifestyle even when you say things like, ‘I don't want to drink right now because I have anxiety and I'm not feeling 100 percent when I do drink,’ or whatever it may be, and then your friends aren't saying things like, ‘What's going on? Is there anything we can do?’ and then they're just accusing you of not sharing. But who shares when nobody asks a question?”

Kyle replied, “Well, who shares when you feel like they don't have your best interest at heart, too, and that they're just coming at you and I felt like I was on the defense, that I was going through a

hard time in my marriage instead of… because these people are my friends and instead of calling me or saying on camera or on a phone call, ‘We're here for you if you need us,’ and, ‘You must be going through a difficult time, we understand that,’ but instead I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I was already going through so much as it was and just having come at me and, you know, accusing me of things that weren't even true… It didn't feel good. Disappointing.”

Richards went on, “I don't feel safe to share information when they're coming at me like that, so in true Housewives fashion, obviously some people will go below the belt and some people will really be your friend even though we're on a reality show, and I've had a little bit of both.”

Teddi asked if Sutton has reached out to her, and Kyle shared, “No. In the beginning, I was hearing little rumblings about things that were being said and I was like, ‘This doesn't make any sense because she's actually my friend,’ and then I started seeing little interviews and clips and I saw some things I thought were really mean. Then she made a comment about Erica that I thought wasn't nice and I thought, ‘You know what? I need to step back a little bit.’ I think she's… going through whatever she's going through, but it's just mean and I don't have that in me right now. I'm struggling and just trying to keep it together and stay healthy and happy and take care of my mental health, so it wasn't good for me.”

So, what is she looking forward to? “I just want to get to a place of being at peace and being able to tune out the noise and the chatter, and right now I'm just focusing on making sure my kids are happy and our family is still a family and happy so, you know, I want to go into 2024 as healthy mentally and physically as I can be so that I'm strong and can be a good mom and a good friend and also be good to myself, too.”