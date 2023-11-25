Dismembered Body of Emmy Winner Ross McDonnell Discovered

Getty Images

Ross McDonnell, an Emmy-winning cinematographer who went missing November 4, is being mourned by family and friends after his dismembered body was recovered on Breezy Point Beach in Queens, New York.

Deadline reports McDonnell, who won an Emmy in 2021 for cinematography on Showtime's "The Trade," disappeared November 4 after going for a bike ride in his Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

McDonnell's bicycle was found at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens. It was locked up, adding to the mystery.

The mystery ended November 17 with the discovery of his headless, armless body. Identification was reportedly initially made from a distinctive birthmark, and also a pair of red swim trunks he was known to wear often. Other clothing items were found on the beach, suggesting he may have gone swimming and drowned.

The state of his body is theorized to be due to sharp rocks and marine life. No foul play is suspected.

Born in Ireland, McDonnell, who was 44, was memorialized by his family on Rip.ie, where he was remembered as the "much loved son of Maureen and Nicky, beloved brother of Louise and cherished uncle of Eva."

"He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, niece, aunt, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many dear friends, LJ, and also his colleagues in Ireland, U.S.A. and around the World," the notice went on, ending with news that a memorial service will happen at a later date.