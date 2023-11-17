Disturbing Details Emerge About ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory’s Death

Instagram

Brandi Mallory, of “Extreme Weight Loss” fame, was found dead on November 9. Now, disturbing new details of her death are emerging.

TMZ reports that Mallory’s body was found in a car in a Chipotle parking lot in Atlanta.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by the site, Brandi was seen on surveillance video pulling into the parking lot at 5:53 p.m. on November 8.

The 40-year-old walked into the restaurant and then left with her meal. The makeup artist reportedly got back in her car, but never left.

The site adds that the owner of a nearby deli first noticed her lone car in the parking lot the next morning and saw a woman inside. He believed she was sleeping. The man became concerned when the car was still there later in the day.

TMZ reports police do not suspect foul play or that her food contributed to her death. Brandi’s death is now under investigation.

Brandi starred on Season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss,” and opened up to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her experience back in 2014.

Mallory explained that a sorority sister had died of a heart attack, saying, “That scared me. When my sorority sister passed, I started to live in fear about when my time would come.”

Brandi, who was averaging about 366 lbs. at the time, said, “I didn’t know what to do or where to start. I just knew I needed to get moving.”

The makeup artist started walking and hiking and losing weight on her own. She also pplied to be on “The Biggest Loser.”

The producers pointed her to “Extreme Weight Loss” instead, and she told the paper that when she saw trainer Chris Powell and he told her she was chosen for a “transformation of a lifetime,” she “broke down crying.”

Mallory said, “I started looking at things differently. I realized that food wasn’t meant for taste or comfort. It was fuel.”

Through the show, she also competed in a Half Ironman Triathlon. She ultimately lost 151 lbs.

Afterward, she became a social media influencer focused on fitness and her work as a makeup artist.

“Extreme Weight Loss” Season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile shared a tribute to Mallory on Instagram, writing, “You will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life.”

She continued, “When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show. We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we’ve known each other our whole life!”