Getty Images

Two months ago, Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, died at the age of 29.

TMZ reported that Kerdiles died in a motorcycle accident when he reportedly ran a stop sign in Nashville.

Now, his autopsy report has been released.

The autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, revealed that Kerdiles had alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

The report estimated that his BAC was 0.124, which is way above the 0.08 legal limit.

The cause of his death was multiple blunt traumas from the accident, which left him with broken bones and bruising of his brain.

His death was ruled an accident.

Hours before his death, Nic posted an Instagram Story of himself on his motorcycle. He wrote, “Night rider.”

After news broke about his death, Savannah wrote on Instagram, “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today ... I miss you and I love you. We loved hard ... and I can't wait to ride bikes with you along the beaches of heaven one day."