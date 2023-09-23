Savannah Chrisley's Ex, Nic Kerdiles, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Getty Images

Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, has died in a motorcycle accident, TMZ reports.

The outlet confirmed with the Nashville Police Department that Kerdiles died early Saturday — 3:30 a.m. — when he reportedly ran a stop sign north of the city.

Kerdiles ran into a BMW on the driver's side, was taken to a hospital, and died there.

Eerily, Kerdiles posted a pic of himself on the same bike the night he died, captioning it, "Night rider."

Chrisley posted a photo of herself with Kerdiles, captioning it, "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today ... I miss you and I love you."

"I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.' please send me a sign that you're ok... We loved hard ... and I can't wait to ride bikes with you along the beaches of heaven one day."

Chrisley and Kerdiles began dating in 2017 and were engaged from 2018-2020, when Savannah broke up with him.

According to TMZ, Savannah said of their breakup, "When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening. It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."