Luana Andrade, Brazilian Influencer, Dies at 29 After Lipo

Luana Andrade, a 29-year-old Brazilian influencer and TV personality, died Tuesday following liposuction surgery.

Globo 1 reports the young beauty underwent the procedure in São Paulo. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest two and a half hours into the surgery, was transferred to an ICU, but could not be revived.

The hospital released the following statement: "Patient Luana Andrade was admitted, accompanied by her family, on Monday afternoon to the unit for a liposuction procedure, carried out by a private surgeon and anesthetist hired by the family... [T]he patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team.”

“Despite all the efforts of the hospital team," the statement goes on, "she progressed unfavorably and died around 5:30 a.m.... The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism."