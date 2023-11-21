Kel Mitchell’s Health Update After ‘Scary’ Medical Emergency (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back in the Good Burger 26 years after their first comedy classic!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two just days after Kel revealed he had a frightening medical emergency.

Kel opened up on what happened, saying, “I was out shopping when the whole room started spinning. The whole side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow and that’s when I started to panic.”

Mitchell revealed that it was a “bulging disc… pressing up a nerve” that called the numbness.

While it was a “scary situation,” Kel noted that he is “good,” adding, “Thank you for the prayers and comments and the reaching out.”

Along with feeling good, the guys are bringing the laughs” to “Good Burger 2.”

Dishing on their fun on-screen reunion, Kel noted that it was “just like old times.” He went on, “You love what you do, you know what I mean, it doesn’t feel like work ‘cause it was so much fun. Cracking up every minute just like this right here. It’s a different movie when we watch it, because we know all the behind-the-scenes stuff that we laughed at, just cracked up at, you know what I mean?”

Kenan joked that he kept his uniform “untucked” so he would be “allowed to adjust.”

Kel commented that the sequel has “a lot of improv” to keep it “funny.”

Will they have a third movie? Kenan commented, ‘We’re down to do three through twelve.”

Kel added, “Fast burgers, like ‘Fast & Furious.’ We just keep going.”

As for the possibility of a “Kenan and Kel” reboot, Kel quipped, “Anything is possible, we’re all about it.”

Kenan elaborated, “Plans are being formulated… but in a perfect world, you would get all of that.”