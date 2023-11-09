Kel Mitchell Is Back Home After Medical Scare: ‘Genuinely Frightening Time’

Kel Mitchell, 45, is on the mend after a health scare.

He shared a message to fans on Instagram, writing, “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surround me during a genuinely frightening time. The scare was real, but so was support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.”

Mitchell added, “Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

His wife Asia Lee reposted, while celebs sent well wishes in the comments of Kel’s original message.

Mitchell’s “Good Burger” co-star Kenan Thompson dropped prayer emojis and singer Chilli did too.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “Glad you’re on the mend, friend!❤️”