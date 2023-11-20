Patrick Dempsey Says Kids ‘Tore Me Up’ Over Sexiest Man Alive Title

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Patrick Dempsey, the newest Sexiest Man Alive, was front and center at F1 in Las Vegas, holding a special screening for his film “Ferrari" at Wynn.

“Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with Patrick, who revealed how his family reacted to his People magazine title.

Patrick admitted it felt good, saying, “It's nice at my age to get that kind of attention. Certainly, it was a complete surprise. Wasn't even thinking about it so I'm grateful for the attention.”

As for how his wife and kids reacted, Dempsey shared, “She laughed at first. She goes, ‘Really? That's great. Fantastic!’ And then my kids just tore me up, which they should do, so that was fun, and everybody had their own sort of person they would vote for and we had that debate, so that's good.

When Mark mentioned that Patrick’s kids will brag about him with his title, he quipped, “Oh, no, they won't use that, but they'll definitely give me a hard time.”

Patrick didn’t have a hard time making the movie “Ferrari.” He said, “I mean, this is an incredible movie, it's a beautiful movie. Michael Mann, it has taken him about 30 years to make this film, and it's made with such love, so much attention to detail, takes place over three months in 1957 and it gets behind, you know, we know Ferrari from his sunglasses in the stoic façade, but there was a tremendous amount of chaos in his personal life, and this is a film that looks into that and also how important the racing is to him. But it's also about his personal life and his dynamics at home.”